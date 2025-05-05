Left Menu

Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Three Lives

Three family members, including a woman and child, tragically lost their lives after being hit by a truck on the Naugarh-Chakia road. The incident incited protests from villagers which were calmed by local authorities. The truck has been seized and the bodies sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Monday evening, claiming the lives of three family members in Pannuganj. A truck ran over the victims, including a woman and a child, on the Naugarh-Chakia road.

Angry villagers protested by blocking the road for an hour. Authorities managed to calm the situation after intervention.

The police have seized the truck involved in the accident, and the driver, who was injured, is currently receiving treatment. The victims' bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

