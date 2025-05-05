Left Menu

Defense Drills Amid Rising Tensions: India's Strategic Response

The Indian home ministry has urged all states to conduct mock drills due to new threats following the Pahalgam terror attack. The drills aim to enhance civil defense readiness through air-raid warnings, civilian training, and communication link tests with the Indian Air Force.

Updated: 05-05-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:00 IST
Defense Drills Amid Rising Tensions: India's Strategic Response
In response to the evolving threat landscape, India's Union home ministry has mandated statewide mock drills on Wednesday. This directive stems from tensions escalating with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The comprehensive drills involve activating air-raid warning systems, instructing civilians on protection during hostile assaults, and ensuring the functionality of communication links with the Indian Air Force. Provisions include emergency blackout measures and camouflaging critical infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intensified security discussions, committing to pursue the attackers. The defense exercises will assess and improve civil defense mechanisms across the nation, emphasizing coordinated operational readiness involving multiple civil and defense agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

