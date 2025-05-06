Unexplained Explosions Rock Port Sudan Amid Ongoing Civil Conflict

Explosions resonated through Port Sudan early Tuesday morning, a Reuters witness confirmed, though details on the cause and precise location are yet to emerge.

In the shadow of an ongoing civil war, Port Sudan has strategically positioned itself as the epicenter housing crucial national infrastructures such as the primary airport, military headquarters, and a bustling seaport.

The explosions add another layer of complexity and urgency to the region's already fragile stability, underscoring the unpredictability and violence that the nation grapples with daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)