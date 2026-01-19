Smuggled gold dust worth Rs 2.15cr seized at Mumbai airport; Bangladeshi man among 2 held

The customs department has apprehended a Bangladeshi national and an airport staff for smuggling 1.59 kg of 24-carat gold dust valued at over Rs 2.15 crore at the Mumbai airport, officials said on Monday.

The operation at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport was conducted on Saturday and Sunday based on specific inputs, an official said.

The accused Bangladesh national had arrived from Dubai on Saturday late night and was in transit to Dhaka via an IndiGo flight in the early morning of Sunday, he said.

Based on specific information, he was nabbed based on profiling while handing over four oval-shaped packets of gold dust in wax, weighing 1,590 grams and valued at Rs 2.15 crore to an airport staff, the official said.

Both the Bangladesh national and the airport employee were arrested under the Customs Act and further investigation was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)