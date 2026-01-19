Left Menu

Smuggled gold dust worth Rs 2.15cr seized at Mumbai airport; Bangladeshi man among 2 held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 23:16 IST
Smuggled gold dust worth Rs 2.15cr seized at Mumbai airport; Bangladeshi man among 2 held
  • Country:
  • India

The customs department has apprehended a Bangladeshi national and an airport staff for smuggling 1.59 kg of 24-carat gold dust valued at over Rs 2.15 crore at the Mumbai airport, officials said on Monday.

The operation at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport was conducted on Saturday and Sunday based on specific inputs, an official said.

The accused Bangladesh national had arrived from Dubai on Saturday late night and was in transit to Dhaka via an IndiGo flight in the early morning of Sunday, he said.

Based on specific information, he was nabbed based on profiling while handing over four oval-shaped packets of gold dust in wax, weighing 1,590 grams and valued at Rs 2.15 crore to an airport staff, the official said.

Both the Bangladesh national and the airport employee were arrested under the Customs Act and further investigation was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
2
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global
3
Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal ends

Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal e...

 United Kingdom
4
Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accord

Colombia's ELN rebels free 5 police officers as they push for national accor...

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026