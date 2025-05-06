Left Menu

Swift Response to Heavy Rain: CM Yogi's Directives in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ordered prompt relief and vigilant measures for districts hit by heavy rain. Officials must conduct field assessments, offer immediate aid for losses, ensure medical treatment, and survey crop damage. Proper water drainage is essential to minimize the calamity's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 09:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for urgent and vigilant relief efforts in regions affected by intense rainfall. Addressing government officials, he prioritized field visits to evaluate local conditions and the careful oversight of relief activities.

He underlined the importance of granting immediate financial support to families suffering losses, whether human lives or livestock, and mandated the arrangement of proper medical care for the injured. Furthermore, he instructed a thorough survey of crop damage, urging a prompt report to the state for further action.

Emphasizing the need for swift intervention, Adityanath directed that effective water drainage solutions be implemented urgently in waterlogged areas to mitigate the disaster's impact and ensure that aid is delivered swiftly to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

