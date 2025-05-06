Swift Response to Heavy Rain: CM Yogi's Directives in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for urgent and vigilant relief efforts in regions affected by intense rainfall. Addressing government officials, he prioritized field visits to evaluate local conditions and the careful oversight of relief activities.

He underlined the importance of granting immediate financial support to families suffering losses, whether human lives or livestock, and mandated the arrangement of proper medical care for the injured. Furthermore, he instructed a thorough survey of crop damage, urging a prompt report to the state for further action.

Emphasizing the need for swift intervention, Adityanath directed that effective water drainage solutions be implemented urgently in waterlogged areas to mitigate the disaster's impact and ensure that aid is delivered swiftly to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)