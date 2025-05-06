Tragic Capsize Near San Diego: Lives Lost and Families Torn Apart

In the latest tragedy off the coast of San Diego, a small boat carrying migrants capsized in the Pacific Ocean near Torrey Pines State Beach, resulting in the death of three individuals and leaving seven others, including two Indian children, missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation, deploying an array of resources, including helicopters and response boats. Unfortunately, the search was suspended Monday night without locating the missing individuals.

This heartbreaking incident, suspected to be related to human smuggling, has affected an Indian family whose children remain unaccounted for while the parents are hospitalized. Authorities continue to investigate as support is extended to the affected family by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco.

