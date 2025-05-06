Decades-Long SYL Canal Dispute Moves Towards Resolution

The Supreme Court has urged the governments of Punjab and Haryana to collaborate with the Centre to reach an amicable resolution on the prolonged Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute.

The bench, consisting of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, condemned the de-notification of acquired land in Punjab as an act of 'high-handedness.' Ground realities, it emphasized, must be considered alongside legal frameworks.

A recent affidavit by the Centre indicates steps have been taken towards mediation. The apex court has given states a deadline, with the next hearing scheduled for August 13 if unresolved. The SYL canal, designed to allocate Ravi and Beas river waters, remains incomplete despite previous court directives favoring Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)