Left Menu

Decades-Long SYL Canal Dispute Moves Towards Resolution

The Supreme Court has urged Punjab and Haryana to cooperate with the Centre in finding an amicable solution to the longstanding Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal dispute. Despite Punjab's previous non-compliance, both states are encouraged to work with the Centre. A verdict was made to facilitate canal construction cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:30 IST
Decades-Long SYL Canal Dispute Moves Towards Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has urged the governments of Punjab and Haryana to collaborate with the Centre to reach an amicable resolution on the prolonged Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute.

The bench, consisting of Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, condemned the de-notification of acquired land in Punjab as an act of 'high-handedness.' Ground realities, it emphasized, must be considered alongside legal frameworks.

A recent affidavit by the Centre indicates steps have been taken towards mediation. The apex court has given states a deadline, with the next hearing scheduled for August 13 if unresolved. The SYL canal, designed to allocate Ravi and Beas river waters, remains incomplete despite previous court directives favoring Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025