Champion for Children: Bhuwan Ribhu Honored by World Jurist Association
Bhuwan Ribhu, a notable child rights activist, was awarded the 'Medal of Honour' by the World Jurist Association at a congress in the Dominican Republic. Recognized for his legal work advocating for child rights, Ribhu emphasized in his speech the essential role of law in protecting children.
- Country:
- India
Renowned child rights activist Bhuwan Ribhu achieved international recognition as he received the prestigious 'Medal of Honour' from the World Jurist Association. The accolade, presented during the world law congress in the Dominican Republic, highlights Ribhu's steadfast commitment to championing children's rights through legal means.
The award was presented jointly by Eddy Olivares Ortega, the Dominican Republic's minister of labour, and Javier Cremades, the president of the World Jurist Association. Cremades commended Ribhu's unwavering dedication to advancing child protection and the legislation thereof.
In his acceptance speech, Ribhu passionately stated, 'Children should never have to fight for justice alone. The law must be their shield, and justice must be their right,' underlining the critical role law plays in safeguarding vulnerable groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)