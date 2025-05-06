Left Menu

Ancient Cuban Flatbread Makes Comeback Amid Economic Crisis

In Cuba's economic crisis, the ancient dish casabe is being revitalized in Havana. This flatbread, made from yucca, dates back over a thousand years and is now offered in modern restaurants with diverse toppings, highlighting its historical significance and cultural value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:27 IST
In old Havana, an age-old culinary tradition is experiencing a revival amidst Cuba's ongoing economic challenges. Casabe, a flatbread made from ground yucca, has returned to the spotlight in Havana's restaurants, drawing diners eager to taste a piece of history. This ancient bread, which has been around for over a thousand years according to historians, is being served either on its own or with various toppings such as onion, tomato, pork, and garlic.

Previously relegated to rural field workers, casabe's resurgence in the bustling city showcases the island's rich cultural heritage and culinary history. With economic pressures driving innovation in food sourcing and preparation, casabe provides a nutritional and historical connection to the past.

As Cuba adapts to changing economic circumstances, revitalizing traditional dishes like casabe offers a glimpse into how the country honors its cultural past while facing present-day challenges.

