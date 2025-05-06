Forgery Uncovered: Jharkhand's Birth Certificates Scandal

In a significant crackdown, five individuals, including a panchayat secretary, were apprehended in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district. The arrests were made for allegedly issuing over 4,000 birth certificates without proper documentation.

The Deputy Commissioner of the area, Ananya Mittal, revealed at a joint press conference with Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal that since January 2023, a staggering 4,281 birth certificates had been issued by the Matiabandhi panchayat in Chakulia block under suspicious circumstances.

The controversy emerged after former Chief Minister Champai Soren alleged the illegal issuance of birth certificates to Bangladeshi infiltrators. This startling revelation prompted the formation of a Special Investigation Team to delve deeper into the matter, uncovering forged documents and the recovery of several digital devices from the panchayat office.

