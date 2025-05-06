Tragedy Strikes in Kanpur: Three Killed in Hit-and-Run

On Tuesday, a tragic hit-and-run incident claimed the lives of three men in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The victims, all friends, were crossing the highway near a Shahzadpur overbridge when a speeding vehicle fatally struck them.

Police have identified the deceased as Shiv Singh, aged 35, Uttam Singh Katheria, 40, and 35-year-old Jai Singh, also known as Gabbar Singh. They were all residents of Shahzadpur, Akbarpur.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to trace the vehicle and driver responsible, utilizing CCTV footage and seeking assistance from locals to gather more information on the vehicle involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)