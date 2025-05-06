Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Kanpur: Three Killed in Hit-and-Run

Three friends were fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle while crossing a highway near an overbridge in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The victims have been identified as Shiv Singh, Uttam Singh Katheria, and Jai Singh. Police are investigating the incident with the help of CCTV footage to identify the culprit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:39 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Kanpur: Three Killed in Hit-and-Run
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, a tragic hit-and-run incident claimed the lives of three men in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The victims, all friends, were crossing the highway near a Shahzadpur overbridge when a speeding vehicle fatally struck them.

Police have identified the deceased as Shiv Singh, aged 35, Uttam Singh Katheria, 40, and 35-year-old Jai Singh, also known as Gabbar Singh. They were all residents of Shahzadpur, Akbarpur.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to trace the vehicle and driver responsible, utilizing CCTV footage and seeking assistance from locals to gather more information on the vehicle involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025