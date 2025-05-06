Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mega Mock Drill: Preparing for Emergencies Across the State

A large-scale civil defence mock drill will be conducted across 16 locations in Maharashtra on May 7, involving over 10,000 volunteers, NCC cadets, and Home Guard volunteers. The exercise aims to prepare communities and authorities for emergency situations, with assistance from various government and civic bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:12 IST
A large-scale civil defence mock drill is set to take place across 16 locations in Maharashtra on May 7, following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The drill aims to enhance preparedness for emergency situations and involves more than 10,000 volunteers, including NCC cadets and Home Guard personnel.

The exercises will be conducted in districts such as Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik, with some locations recognized as sensitive due to the presence of critical infrastructure like the Tarapur Atomic Power Plant. Authorities emphasize the importance of such drills in sensitizing citizens about safety measures during crises.

Participants will include personnel from the Army, Air Force, Police, Fire Brigade, NDRF, and various government departments. Students and NCC cadets are also involved. The drill will simulate real scenarios, commencing with a siren at 4 pm, and will witness collaboration with municipal and district administrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

