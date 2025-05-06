Left Menu

Delhi's Operation Abhyaas: Uniting Citizens for Unprecedented Preparedness Drill

Delhi has organized Operation Abhyaas, a comprehensive civil defence mock drill simulating air raids, blackouts, and search-and-rescue operations. The government's guidelines advise civilians to learn siren sounds, find nearest shelters, and prepare emergency kits. Community sessions will emphasize children's emergency response training and ensure participation from all residents.

06-05-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to bolster emergency preparedness, the Delhi government has set the stage for Operation Abhyaas, a vast civil defence mock drill that accentuates both educational and practical aspects of crisis management.

The drill, scheduled for Wednesday at 4 PM across 55 locations, mimics scenarios including air raids and multiple fire emergencies. In response, civilians are urged to familiarize themselves with the distinct sounds of air-raid sirens, find and remember nearest shelter locations, and maintain a ready-to-grab emergency kit.

Authorities are organizing community training sessions to instruct children in basic emergency skills and ensure inclusive participation. This simulated drill, a nationwide initiative following the Pahalgam attack, accentuates the strained relations with Pakistan and showcases India's commitment to national security readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

