Delhi's Operation Abhyaas: Uniting Citizens for Unprecedented Preparedness Drill

In a bid to bolster emergency preparedness, the Delhi government has set the stage for Operation Abhyaas, a vast civil defence mock drill that accentuates both educational and practical aspects of crisis management.

The drill, scheduled for Wednesday at 4 PM across 55 locations, mimics scenarios including air raids and multiple fire emergencies. In response, civilians are urged to familiarize themselves with the distinct sounds of air-raid sirens, find and remember nearest shelter locations, and maintain a ready-to-grab emergency kit.

Authorities are organizing community training sessions to instruct children in basic emergency skills and ensure inclusive participation. This simulated drill, a nationwide initiative following the Pahalgam attack, accentuates the strained relations with Pakistan and showcases India's commitment to national security readiness.

