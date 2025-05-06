Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Boosts Welfare: New Benefits, Policies, and Approvals

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet approved various measures, including extending a pension scheme to female domestic workers and adjusting water tariffs. It also sanctioned a new homestay policy, increased minimum support prices for crops, and addressed parking and congestion issues with strategic changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has made significant decisions, including the inclusion of female domestic workers in the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behana Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, allowing them to receive a pension of Rs 1,500 per month. This move aims to provide financial support to women who work as domestic help for over 100 days.

In efforts to tackle roadside parking and congestion issues, the Cabinet has also approved the utilization of feasible basement floors for parking. A strict penalty will be imposed if these parking areas are misused for non-parking purposes. This decision is part of a broader urban development strategy.

Furthermore, rural water tariff rates will continue in newly constituted Nagar Panchayats and select municipal areas. The Cabinet has also raised the minimum support price for key crops like wheat, maize, turmeric, and barley. Additionally, a new homestay policy and a division of the Jal Shakti Vibhag have been established in Hamirpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

