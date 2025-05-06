Communal Clashes Erupt Over Alleged Rape Case in Nainital
A 'maha rally' led by Hindu right organizations erupted in Nainital protesting the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by a 72-year-old man from a minority community. Tensions rose as the rally clashed with police. Meanwhile, a Muslim organization's meeting condemned the act, supporting the victim.
Communal tensions flared in Nainital after Hindu right-wing groups staged a 'maha rally' on Tuesday. The protest was sparked by the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl by a senior citizen from a minority community.
The rally, organized by Sanatan Chintan Sabha, concluded with a public meeting at the Nagar Palika office in Mallital, where protesters criticized authorities for allegedly being lenient on the accused. A confrontation occurred as the rally attempted to enter the market, but police intervened to maintain order.
On the other side, a Muslim organization, Anjuman Islamia, also addressed the incident, condemning the crime and pledging support for the victim's medical and educational needs. Their leader, Shoeb Ahmad, called for severe punishment for the perpetrator.
