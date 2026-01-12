Left Menu

Tripura's Resolve: Unbiased Policing Amid Communal Tensions

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced firm police action following communal violence at Fatikroy over a temple subscription dispute. The clash injured 10, and led to arrests and damage. Internet services have been restored as peace efforts continue, while the Congress demands fair treatment for the innocent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha assured that police will act decisively in response to recent communal unrest at Fatikroy. The violence, sparked by a dispute over temple subscriptions, resulted in injuries and property damage.

Saha directed top officials to ensure strict action against those involved in the clashes that saw at least ten people injured, including law enforcement personnel. The violence included arson and vandalism targeting shops, houses, vehicles, and a mosque.

Efforts to restore peace included the deployment of ministers and the resumption of internet services. However, prohibitory orders remain in effect. Meanwhile, the Congress party has called for accountability and protection of innocent individuals caught in the tensions.

