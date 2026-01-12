Tripura's Resolve: Unbiased Policing Amid Communal Tensions

In a strong statement, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha assured that police will act decisively in response to recent communal unrest at Fatikroy. The violence, sparked by a dispute over temple subscriptions, resulted in injuries and property damage.

Saha directed top officials to ensure strict action against those involved in the clashes that saw at least ten people injured, including law enforcement personnel. The violence included arson and vandalism targeting shops, houses, vehicles, and a mosque.

Efforts to restore peace included the deployment of ministers and the resumption of internet services. However, prohibitory orders remain in effect. Meanwhile, the Congress party has called for accountability and protection of innocent individuals caught in the tensions.