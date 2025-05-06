Controversy Surrounds Sambhal Mosque Survey After Violent Clashes

Suhail Iqbal, son of local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood, was questioned by a Special Investigation Team regarding the November 24 violence linked to a Mughal-era mosque survey in Sambhal. The tensions had been escalating since a court-ordered survey to verify historical claims about the site.

During the investigation, Suhail, who is also named alongside Samajwadi MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, endured extensive questioning at the Sambhal Kotwali police station. He remained tight-lipped about the details, indicating continued cooperation if further summoned by the investigators.

The clash erupted as locals protested against the survey findings. This confrontation led to four fatalities and numerous injuries, highlighting the underlying friction within the community regarding the historical significance of the site.

