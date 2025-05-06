Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Sambhal Mosque Survey After Violent Clashes

Suhail Iqbal, the son of local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood, testified before a Special Investigation Team about the violent outbreak during a survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal. The incident, occurring on November 24, resulted in deaths and injuries amid ongoing tensions over historical claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:21 IST
Controversy Surrounds Sambhal Mosque Survey After Violent Clashes
  • Country:
  • India

Suhail Iqbal, son of local Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood, was questioned by a Special Investigation Team regarding the November 24 violence linked to a Mughal-era mosque survey in Sambhal. The tensions had been escalating since a court-ordered survey to verify historical claims about the site.

During the investigation, Suhail, who is also named alongside Samajwadi MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, endured extensive questioning at the Sambhal Kotwali police station. He remained tight-lipped about the details, indicating continued cooperation if further summoned by the investigators.

The clash erupted as locals protested against the survey findings. This confrontation led to four fatalities and numerous injuries, highlighting the underlying friction within the community regarding the historical significance of the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025