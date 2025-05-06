Left Menu

Tragic Dispute Leads to Patricide in Uttar Pradesh

A domestic dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Beniganj area escalated tragically when a man allegedly killed his father with a brick. The incident occurred in Gokhrapurwa village, and a complaint was filed by the victim's brother. The accused, Rahul, is now in police custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A domestic dispute turned deadly in Uttar Pradesh's Beniganj area, where a man reportedly killed his own father with a brick, according to police reports on Tuesday. The shocking event unfolded in Gokhrapurwa village.

Rahul allegedly attacked his father, Mahavir, aged 55, while other family members slept. The assault is believed to have stemmed from an ongoing conflict within the family. The victim's younger brother filed a complaint at the Beniganj police station, prompting police and forensic teams to investigate the scene and send Mahavir's body for post-mortem.

The police have detained Rahul for questioning. Circle Officer (Hariyawan) Santosh Singh confirmed that forensic teams gathered evidence, including the brick used in the murder. Authorities have registered a case, and the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

