Houthi Group Vows Ongoing Support for Gaza

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of Yemen's Houthi Supreme Political Council, has announced the continuation of the group's attacks to support Gaza, according to a report by Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV.

Al-Mashat's remarks urged Israeli citizens to remain in shelters, conveying that their government cannot ensure their protection.

He highlighted that the ceasefire agreement with the United States does not include a cessation of Houthi attacks on Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)