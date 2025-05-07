Houthi Group Vows Ongoing Support for Gaza
Mahdi al-Mashat, leader of Yemen's Houthi Supreme Political Council, affirmed continued attacks to aid Gaza. Al Masirah TV reported his statement urging Israelis to stay sheltered, as the ceasefire with the U.S. does not cover the group's assaults on Israel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 07-05-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 00:33 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Mahdi al-Mashat, head of Yemen's Houthi Supreme Political Council, has announced the continuation of the group's attacks to support Gaza, according to a report by Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV.
Al-Mashat's remarks urged Israeli citizens to remain in shelters, conveying that their government cannot ensure their protection.
He highlighted that the ceasefire agreement with the United States does not include a cessation of Houthi attacks on Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
