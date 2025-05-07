Operation Sindoor: A Bold Step Against Terrorism
Former Defence Minister A K Antony expressed strong support for Operation Sindoor, aimed at eliminating terror camps across the border. He assured that the Indian Armed Forces would continue their decisive actions. He reaffirmed faith in the military's capabilities and foresaw more anti-terror efforts ahead.
On Tuesday, former Defence Minister A K Antony emphatically supported the Indian Armed Forces' latest counter-terror initiative, 'Operation Sindoor'. He expressed confidence that the forces are committed to dismantling all terror camps operating across the border.
Antony, who served nearly a decade as India's Defence Minister, referred to the operation as a significant opening move, highlighting the military's resolve to target and neutralize terror camps positioned behind Pakistan Army lines.
Speaking to reporters, Antony affirmed that the government has authorized the military to act at its discretion, which has already begun. Reassuringly, he expressed, "I have complete trust in our forces. This is a promising start, and I foresee further operations in the coming days."
