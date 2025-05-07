Operation Sindoor: A Bold Step Against Terrorism

On Tuesday, former Defence Minister A K Antony emphatically supported the Indian Armed Forces' latest counter-terror initiative, 'Operation Sindoor'. He expressed confidence that the forces are committed to dismantling all terror camps operating across the border.

Antony, who served nearly a decade as India's Defence Minister, referred to the operation as a significant opening move, highlighting the military's resolve to target and neutralize terror camps positioned behind Pakistan Army lines.

Speaking to reporters, Antony affirmed that the government has authorized the military to act at its discretion, which has already begun. Reassuringly, he expressed, "I have complete trust in our forces. This is a promising start, and I foresee further operations in the coming days."

