Mexico Challenges Google's Gulf Renaming: A Diplomatic Dispute

Mexico has filed a lawsuit against global tech company Google over a controversial decision to label the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. The alteration was originally made via an executive order signed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Despite not divulging specifics of the lawsuit during her daily media briefing, Sheinbaum confirmed that legal actions have been taken. Mexico argues that the designation should only apply to sections of the gulf on the United States' continental shelf.

The dispute brings to light broader issues regarding territorial claims, international diplomacy, and naming conventions. Meanwhile, Google stated it adheres to longstanding mapping policies consistently. The historic name, Gulf of Mexico, has been recognized for over 400 years, highlighting the complexities of such a unilateral change.

(With inputs from agencies.)