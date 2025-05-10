Left Menu

Judge Orders Release of Detained Turkish Student Amid Free Speech Concerns

A U.S. judge has ordered the release of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student from Turkey, held in a Louisiana detention facility. Ozturk's detention followed her co-authoring an op-ed critical of Tufts' stance on Israel's war in Gaza. The case highlights First Amendment rights concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 01:02 IST
Judge Orders Release of Detained Turkish Student Amid Free Speech Concerns

In a significant ruling, a federal judge has ordered the immediate release of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish student at Tufts University, from a Louisiana immigration detention facility. Ozturk was detained after co-authoring an opinion piece critical of her university's response to Israel's war in Gaza.

Judge William Sessions noted that Ozturk's detention raised substantial First Amendment rights concerns, warning it could suppress free speech among non-citizens. The hearing in Vermont also highlighted the Trump administration's controversial deportation efforts against pro-Palestinian activists.

Ozturk's lawyers argued her detention was unlawfully punitive. Now set to return to Massachusetts, Ozturk faces ongoing legal battles as her case brings renewed attention to constitutional rights and the treatment of international students under the Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025