Diverse Developments in US: Catch-22 for Transgender Troops, AI in Court, and a New Papacy

In an unusual twist, none of the transgender troops desiring to continue service have applied for a Pentagon waiver allowing them to remain in uniform, highlighting the Catch-22 of the military's ban, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, a groundbreaking AI simulation brought the voice of a deceased man to a courtroom in Arizona, where an avatar of Christopher Pelkey spoke before the sentencing of Gabriel Paul Horcasitas for Pelkey's 2021 murder.

On the political front, President Trump is set to initiate 'Project Homecoming,' encouraging illegal migrants to 'self-deport' as part of a proclamation. Concurrently, the arrest of Newark's mayor at a detention center highlighted tensions around immigration policies.

