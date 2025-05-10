Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Executive Order on Workforce Cuts

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from implementing an executive order for large-scale staffing cuts in government agencies. This decision supports unions, non-profits, and local governments in maintaining checks and balances on presidential power.

In a decisive legal intervention, a federal judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's administration from pursuing efforts to implement substantial workforce reductions across government agencies as outlined in a February executive order.

The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco, responded to a lawsuit filed by unions, non-profits, and local governments. The judge's decision suspends the massive layoffs, known formally as 'reductions in force', for a period of 14 days.

Judge Illston emphasized the importance of maintaining checks and balances within the U.S. government, citing a brief from conservative ex-officials stating that unchecked presidential authority was not envisioned by the nation's Founding Fathers.

