Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Executive Order on Workforce Cuts

In a decisive legal intervention, a federal judge has temporarily halted President Donald Trump's administration from pursuing efforts to implement substantial workforce reductions across government agencies as outlined in a February executive order.

The ruling, issued by U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco, responded to a lawsuit filed by unions, non-profits, and local governments. The judge's decision suspends the massive layoffs, known formally as 'reductions in force', for a period of 14 days.

Judge Illston emphasized the importance of maintaining checks and balances within the U.S. government, citing a brief from conservative ex-officials stating that unchecked presidential authority was not envisioned by the nation's Founding Fathers.

(With inputs from agencies.)