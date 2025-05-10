Left Menu

High-Stakes Negotiations: U.S. and China Tackle Trade War in Geneva

China's Vice Premier and the U.S. Treasury Secretary met in Geneva to address the escalating trade war between the two superpowers. The discussions come amid substantial import duties and fears of global economic disruption. The high-level talks are a crucial step towards resolving the trade conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:52 IST
In an unfolding development that has garnered worldwide attention, China's Vice Premier He Lipeng met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Saturday in Geneva. This marks the initial stages of dialogue aimed at easing a trade war that has caused widespread disruption to the global economy, according to official reports.

The meeting comes after weeks of heightened tension and substantial import duties exceeding 100% between the U.S. and China. President Donald Trump's recent tariffs on multiple countries have further strained global trade relations, raising concerns over potential economic downturns and widespread market instability.

While the specifics of the talks remain confidential, heightened security measures and sightings of official delegations have confirmed high-level discussions are underway in the Swiss city. As the negotiations proceed, both sides remain under scrutiny to reach a breakthrough that could ease the economic strain.

