Left Menu

Crisis Management: Delhi Gears Up Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed top government officials to ensure readiness for emergencies during the India-Pakistan conflict. This includes preparing hospitals, managing potential blackouts, and coordinating shelters. This follows a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, escalating hostilities between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:29 IST
Crisis Management: Delhi Gears Up Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday mobilized top officials of her administration to ensure crisis preparedness as military tensions escalate between India and Pakistan. The directive aims at managing essential services including hospitals, power supply, and emergency shelters.

Gupta conducted a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat involving departmental heads to assess current readiness. Instructions were issued to bolster hospital supplies and resources, as well as maintain ICU preparedness, according to senior government officers.

Following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 fatalities, both nations have engaged in military offensives. Officials are enhancing coordination efforts, including identifying educational institutions for use as shelters, as the region braces for further developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025