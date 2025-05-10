Crisis Management: Delhi Gears Up Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed top government officials to ensure readiness for emergencies during the India-Pakistan conflict. This includes preparing hospitals, managing potential blackouts, and coordinating shelters. This follows a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, escalating hostilities between the two countries.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday mobilized top officials of her administration to ensure crisis preparedness as military tensions escalate between India and Pakistan. The directive aims at managing essential services including hospitals, power supply, and emergency shelters.
Gupta conducted a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat involving departmental heads to assess current readiness. Instructions were issued to bolster hospital supplies and resources, as well as maintain ICU preparedness, according to senior government officers.
Following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 fatalities, both nations have engaged in military offensives. Officials are enhancing coordination efforts, including identifying educational institutions for use as shelters, as the region braces for further developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai Showcases Excellence in Life-Saving Cardiac Interventions
PRIME Program: Transforming Patient Safety in Indian Hospitals
SPARSH Hospitals Set to Open Advanced Facility in Bengaluru
Revamping Europe’s Power Grid to Prevent Future Blackouts
Spain and Portugal Plunge into Darkness: Unraveling the Massive Blackouts