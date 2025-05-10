Crisis Management: Delhi Gears Up Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday mobilized top officials of her administration to ensure crisis preparedness as military tensions escalate between India and Pakistan. The directive aims at managing essential services including hospitals, power supply, and emergency shelters.

Gupta conducted a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat involving departmental heads to assess current readiness. Instructions were issued to bolster hospital supplies and resources, as well as maintain ICU preparedness, according to senior government officers.

Following a recent terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 fatalities, both nations have engaged in military offensives. Officials are enhancing coordination efforts, including identifying educational institutions for use as shelters, as the region braces for further developments.

