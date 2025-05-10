Notorious Robbery Ring Leader Caught in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have captured a notorious criminal identified as Yusuf, aged 27, who was wanted in several robbery cases. According to the police, Yusuf was on the run since orchestrating a robbery on February 14 with his accomplices, where they allegedly stole Rs 3,000 at gunpoint using a stolen vehicle in north Delhi's Timar Pur area.

Yusuf's criminal activities span across regions like Ghaziabad, Hapur, and Noida, highlighting his extensive involvement in serious offenses. Notably, he previously dodged law enforcement after a gunfire encounter with the Hapur Police, resulting in a bullet injury to his leg. Despite the injury, Yusuf managed to evade capture until now.

The arrest took place in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar district. During the investigation, authorities uncovered Yusuf's status as a proclaimed offender in another major robbery case registered on October 1, 2024, at Wazirabad Police Station, involving Rs 4.65 lakh on Outer Ring Road. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover more details and connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)