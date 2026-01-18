Delhi Police Nabs Proclaimed Offenders

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two fugitive brothers, Monu Tomar and Sohan Tomar, from Shiv Vihar. This move follows a court decree labeling them as proclaimed offenders in a violent assault and intimidation case.

The siblings were wanted by the authorities in a case filed at Karawal Nagar police station, involving charges of physical assault, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation. On January 16, they were declared offenders by a local court.

Following a tip-off received on January 17, law enforcement officials set a trap in the Shiv Vihar area, culminating in their capture. Both Monu and Sohan have a history of criminal activities, including serious charges like arms use and offences against women.

