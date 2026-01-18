Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Proclaimed Offenders

Delhi Police arrested two brothers, Monu and Sohan Tomar, in Shiv Vihar. They were wanted for assault and criminal intimidation, declared offenders by Karawal Nagar court. Police tracked them via a tip-off, leading to their capture. Both have prior criminal records, including serious offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two fugitive brothers, Monu Tomar and Sohan Tomar, from Shiv Vihar. This move follows a court decree labeling them as proclaimed offenders in a violent assault and intimidation case.

The siblings were wanted by the authorities in a case filed at Karawal Nagar police station, involving charges of physical assault, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation. On January 16, they were declared offenders by a local court.

Following a tip-off received on January 17, law enforcement officials set a trap in the Shiv Vihar area, culminating in their capture. Both Monu and Sohan have a history of criminal activities, including serious charges like arms use and offences against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

