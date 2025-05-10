Left Menu

High-Stakes Mock Drills Test Security at Indian Space and Air Hubs

Mock drills were conducted at Satish Dhawan Space Centre and Tirupati Airport amid India-Pakistan tensions to test security readiness. The drills involved various security teams and simulated threats to evaluate response times and coordination. Efforts aimed to enhance public confidence and preparedness against potential threats.

Amaravati | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:01 IST
Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, comprehensive mock drills were held at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre and Tirupati Airport in Andhra Pradesh, India, on Saturday. Conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, these exercises involved multiple security teams working to ensure swift action and effective communication.

An official statement highlighted the drills' purpose: 'to evaluate the preparedness, coordination, and response time of security forces in the event of a potential threat.' Under CISF DIG Sanjay Kumar's supervision, the exercise included the participation of the CISF Quick Response Team, Bomb Disposal Team, Fire Department, and medical staff.

The confirmed participation of local police, Intelligence Bureau teams, and marine police showcased a unified approach to security challenges. At Tirupati Airport, the drills simulated armed threats to bolster public confidence and preparedness. The concerted effort aimed to reinforce security measures amid the tense geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

