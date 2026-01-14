Science Update: White Dwarf Phenomenon, SatCom Advancements, ISRO Challenges

Eutelsat, with backing from the French and British governments, has contracted Airbus to build 340 satellites. This move aims to refresh their OneWeb low-Earth-orbit network, extending its operational capacity by replacing aging satellites.

In a setback for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), an Indian rocket carrying an earth surveillance satellite veered off course shortly after liftoff. This marks the second such failure in eight months for the PSLV, known for its reliability in over sixty missions.

Astronomers are investigating a white dwarf star creating a spectacular shockwave from siphoned gas in a Milky Way binary system. The event, located 730 light-years away, adds mystery to stellar behavior in compact star systems.