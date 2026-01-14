Left Menu

Science Update: White Dwarf Phenomenon, SatCom Advancements, ISRO Challenges

Eutelsat orders 340 OneWeb satellites from Airbus for network renewal, Indian rocket loses control post-launch posing a setback for ISRO, and astronomers observe a colorful shockwave from a white dwarf in a binary system, prompting further investigation. These updates highlight significant developments and challenges in the field of space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 10:31 IST
Eutelsat, with backing from the French and British governments, has contracted Airbus to build 340 satellites. This move aims to refresh their OneWeb low-Earth-orbit network, extending its operational capacity by replacing aging satellites.

In a setback for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), an Indian rocket carrying an earth surveillance satellite veered off course shortly after liftoff. This marks the second such failure in eight months for the PSLV, known for its reliability in over sixty missions.

Astronomers are investigating a white dwarf star creating a spectacular shockwave from siphoned gas in a Milky Way binary system. The event, located 730 light-years away, adds mystery to stellar behavior in compact star systems.

