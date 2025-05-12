India Hosts Ethiopian Ministers for Capacity Building at National Centre for Good Governance

A distinguished official delegation from Ethiopia—comprising Governors, Vice-Governors, Ministers, and senior policymakers—has embarked on a significant diplomatic and capacity-building visit to India, further cementing the robust and evolving Indo-Ethiopian partnership. The week-long engagement, which features a specialized training programme at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie, was inaugurated with a courtesy call on Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology and Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The visit marks a milestone in bilateral cooperation, reaffirming Ethiopia’s unwavering solidarity and strategic alignment with India’s governance and development paradigms.

India Showcases Its Governance Model to Ethiopian Officials

The capacity-building initiative is organized under the aegis of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and designed to equip Ethiopian policymakers with strategic insights, policy tools, and proven governance models. Tailored for senior-level stakeholders, the programme explores innovation-led public service delivery, institutional reforms, and leadership practices suitable for dynamic socio-economic environments.

Dr. Jitendra Singh welcomed the delegation warmly, highlighting the historical camaraderie between India and Ethiopia. He praised Ethiopia’s steadfast cooperation, even in the face of ongoing challenges in the country’s northwestern regions. Commending the delegation’s commitment to advancing governance and institutional development, Dr. Singh noted that such exchanges deepen mutual understanding and fortify the foundations of people-to-people and institutional ties.

Highlighting Bilateral Milestones and Economic Investments

Recalling the landmark meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg in August 2023, Dr. Singh emphasized the strengthening of development partnerships. Key sectors of collaboration include agriculture, ICT, infrastructure, youth skilling, and trade.

India has been among the first nations to establish a diplomatic presence in Ethiopia after its own independence. This long-standing bond has blossomed into one of Africa’s most vibrant bilateral relationships. “With the liberalization of Ethiopia’s economy, India’s footprint in trade and investment has expanded exponentially,” Dr. Singh stated.

He further informed that over 650 Indian enterprises have invested more than USD 5 billion in Ethiopia, making India the second-largest foreign employer in the country. These investments span vital sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, education, and manufacturing, with transformative impacts on Ethiopia’s economic landscape.

India’s Governance Tools as Global Models

During the interaction, Dr. Singh showcased some of India’s cutting-edge digital governance tools and reforms. He presented the following initiatives as examples of how India has utilized technology to enhance transparency, efficiency, and inclusiveness:

CPGRAMS (Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System): An AI-driven platform that resolves 95% of grievances within a week.

SWAMITVA : A land-mapping scheme that uses drones and satellite imagery to provide legal land ownership records in rural areas.

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) : A robust mechanism ensuring direct transfer of subsidies to beneficiaries, cutting out intermediaries and reducing leakages.

Digital Life Certificate (DLC) : A facial recognition-based system enabling senior citizens to submit life certificates remotely.

iGOTKarmayogi: A digital learning platform offering continuous professional development for India’s civil servants.

Dr. Singh described these initiatives as blueprints for emerging democracies and developing nations seeking to leapfrog into efficient, citizen-centric governance ecosystems. “Technology has become the great enabler of India’s governance revolution. We are proud to share our journey and experiences with our Ethiopian counterparts,” he remarked.

Ethiopian Leaders Appreciate India’s Commitment

The Ethiopian delegation was led by Ambassador Molalign Asfaw, Deputy Head of the Ethiopian Mission to India, and Mrs. Zahra Humed Ali, Deputy Speaker of the House of Federation of Ethiopia. Expressing gratitude for India’s hospitality and knowledge-sharing spirit, the leaders lauded India’s inclusive development approach and praised the grassroots governance models witnessed during their training sessions.

Delegates also commended the expertise offered at NCGG, particularly how India’s democratic and decentralized governance practices have enabled equitable development across diverse regions.

Mrs. Zahra Humed Ali acknowledged the importance of such engagements in strengthening parliamentary and federal institutions in Ethiopia. “India has not only welcomed us with warmth but has also provided a wealth of experience that will directly benefit our administrative frameworks,” she said.

NCGG’s Global Capacity-Building Footprint

Dr. Surendra Kumar Bagde, Director General of NCGG, informed that the centre has successfully trained over 5,000 civil servants from 47 countries, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Bhutan, and Ethiopia. He noted that the institute has emerged as a hub for South-South cooperation and democratic knowledge exchange.

Earlier this year, in February 2024, a 50-member Ethiopian parliamentary delegation underwent a similar training programme at the Parliamentary Research & Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), reinforcing India’s commitment to strengthening global democratic institutions.

Call for Deeper Collaboration and Shared Innovation

Concluding the high-profile interaction, Dr. Jitendra Singh called for continued engagement between India and Ethiopia to address shared challenges ranging from climate change to regional stability. He urged both nations to invest further in people-to-people ties, institutional partnerships, and innovation ecosystems.

As India positions itself as a global knowledge partner through initiatives like ITEC and NCGG, such collaborative programmes pave the way for a future anchored in mutual development, cultural affinity, and global peace.