Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Europe Considers Snapback Sanctions on Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister warns that triggering a U.N. mechanism to reimpose sanctions on Tehran by Britain, France, and Germany could exacerbate tensions. European nations, referred to as E3, are considering snapback sanctions if no deal is reached with Iran, whose nuclear activities have strained relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:49 IST
Tensions Rise as Europe Considers Snapback Sanctions on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic warning, Iran's Foreign Minister has cautioned Britain, France, and Germany against triggering a U.N. mechanism to reinstate sanctions against Tehran. The action, he argues, could lead to a heightened and irreversible conflict.

Diplomatic efforts are intensifying under the looming deadline of October 18, when the European countries could apply the 'snapback mechanism'—a move that might terminate Europe's role in the nuclear pact while escalating tensions. Despite efforts to maintain dialogue, relations have recently soured, particularly due to Iran's ballistic missile program and support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

The 2015 nuclear agreement, abandoned by the U.S. in 2018, set specific nuclear activity restraints, but Iran has breached those limits, advancing its uranium enrichment. As diplomatic conversations continue, the E3 must decide whether to heighten diplomatic pressures on Tehran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025