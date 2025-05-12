Tensions Rise as Europe Considers Snapback Sanctions on Iran

In a dramatic warning, Iran's Foreign Minister has cautioned Britain, France, and Germany against triggering a U.N. mechanism to reinstate sanctions against Tehran. The action, he argues, could lead to a heightened and irreversible conflict.

Diplomatic efforts are intensifying under the looming deadline of October 18, when the European countries could apply the 'snapback mechanism'—a move that might terminate Europe's role in the nuclear pact while escalating tensions. Despite efforts to maintain dialogue, relations have recently soured, particularly due to Iran's ballistic missile program and support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

The 2015 nuclear agreement, abandoned by the U.S. in 2018, set specific nuclear activity restraints, but Iran has breached those limits, advancing its uranium enrichment. As diplomatic conversations continue, the E3 must decide whether to heighten diplomatic pressures on Tehran.

