The Venezuelan legislature, dominated by the ruling party, gave the nod to a controversial amnesty bill on Thursday. The measure, intended to provide amnesty for politically-related offenses over the past two decades, has been criticized by human rights groups for not covering the full spectrum of political prisoners.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who ascended to power following President Nicolas Maduro's ouster, continues to confront pressures linked to U.S.-Venezuelan relations. Despite releasing several detainees labeled as political prisoners by international observers, the approved law still excludes significant categories, maintaining a hard line against supposed 'military rebellion.'

The bill's limitations are evident. It overlooks specific crimes eligible for amnesty and refuses asset restoration or sanctions relief previously considered. Furthermore, dissidents abroad face hurdles; they would need to return to Venezuela for their amnesty pleas to be processed, a requirement potentially endangering those still politically active.

