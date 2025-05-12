Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Family’s Financial Struggle Ends in Suspected Suicide

In Delhi's Sangam Park, a family of four allegedly inhaled toxic fumes at a bike horn manufacturing unit, resulting in the deaths of two children. The parents are in critical condition. The family faced heavy financial losses, and the police are registering a case while investigating the suspected suicide.

Updated: 12-05-2025 19:59 IST
A tragedy unfolded in Delhi's Sangam Park where a family of four allegedly inhaled toxic fumes, leading to the deaths of two minor children, authorities reported on Monday. The parents, who are the owners of the manufacturing unit where the incident occurred, are currently under critical medical observation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh confirmed the incident occurred at the DSIDC Shed number 63 early in the morning. The deceased children have been identified as Jagdish Singh, 16, and Hargul Kaur, 15. Their parents, Hardeep Singh and Harpreet Kaur, continue to fight for their lives in separate hospitals.

Financial struggles appear to have pushed the family to this tragic outcome, as they reportedly faced significant business losses. The police were alerted following a distress call to a relative. The shed has now been sealed, and a case is being registered as investigations continue into the suspected suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

