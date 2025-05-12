Left Menu

Drone Patrol: Security Forces Engage Suspicious UAVs at Samba Border

Security forces are responding to a sighting of suspected drones near the International Border in Jammu's Samba district. An Army official has stated that while the situation is under control, the drones are actively being engaged to assess any potential threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have been deployed to engage suspicious drones observed near the International Border in Samba district, Jammu, on Monday, according to an Army official. The number of drones spotted is described as small, and they are being actively engaged.

While the presence of these drones has raised alerts, the Army official has assured that there is no immediate cause for alarm among the public.

The situation remains under close surveillance to ensure safety and security in the region, as authorities seek to determine the origin and intent of the observed drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

