Tragedy in Bihar: Search Underway for Missing Children in Budhi Gandak River

Three children went missing after being swept away by the current in the Budhi Gandak river in East Champaran, Bihar. Despite efforts involving divers and police, the search remains ongoing. The State Disaster Rescue Force is set to join the efforts soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident in Bihar's East Champaran district, three children have gone missing after being swept away by the strong currents of the Budhi Gandak river. The local police have initiated an extensive search operation to locate them, but as of now, their efforts have been in vain.

The young children, identified as Anjali Kumari, aged 9, Nandani Kumari, aged 10, and Chamcham Kumar, aged 6, were reportedly bathing in the river in the Rupani area when the tragic accident occurred.

Assistance from the State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) has been requested, and they are expected to join the rescue operations soon, according to Sanjeev Mauaar, SHO of Madhuban police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

