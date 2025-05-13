Left Menu

Punjab Schools and Colleges Shut Amid Cross-Border Tensions

Schools in five border districts of Punjab closed due to India-Pakistan tensions, with blackouts in Amritsar and Hoshiarpur. Despite closures, authorities allowed online classes. Armed forces neutralized a surveillance drone amid restored normalcy, while New Delhi and Islamabad agreed to halt hostilities after intense cross-border activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 09:29 IST
Ryan Group of Schools Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating tensions with Pakistan, schools in five border districts of Punjab were closed, and blackouts were implemented in certain areas, including Amritsar and Hoshiarpur, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

While schools in Amritsar, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur, and Tarn Taran remained closed, authorities permitted online classes for universities and colleges. An IndiGo flight was redirected to Delhi following enforced precautionary measures.

Tensions eased after New Delhi and Islamabad agreed to cease hostilities, leading to the resumption of normal activities in affected regions as armed forces neutralized a suspected drone near Jalandhar, restoring calm to the border areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

