In the early hours of Friday, Ukrainian drones launched a daring attack on the port of Sevastopol, located in Russian-annexed Crimea, as reported by the regional governor. The assault resulted in the tragic loss of one life.

Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, communicating via Telegram, announced that air defense units had successfully intercepted and neutralized 16 Ukrainian drones during the attack.

The offensive led to damage in several high-rise buildings and private residences, further heightening the strain between the two neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)