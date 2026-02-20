Left Menu

Crisis in Crimea: Sevastopol Under Drone Attack

Ukrainian drones attacked the port of Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea, resulting in one fatality, as reported by the regional governor. Air defense intercepted 16 drones, while the attack caused damage to several high-rise apartments and private homes, escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 06:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 06:06 IST
Crisis in Crimea: Sevastopol Under Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of Friday, Ukrainian drones launched a daring attack on the port of Sevastopol, located in Russian-annexed Crimea, as reported by the regional governor. The assault resulted in the tragic loss of one life.

Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, communicating via Telegram, announced that air defense units had successfully intercepted and neutralized 16 Ukrainian drones during the attack.

The offensive led to damage in several high-rise buildings and private residences, further heightening the strain between the two neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

YouTuber Attack Sparks Tensions in Hyderabad's Amberpet

 India
2
Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

Vibrant Village Programme-II: Bridging the Gap in Assam's Barak Valley

 India
3
Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

Supreme Court and BJP Leader Dilip Ghosh Slam Election Freebies

 India
4
Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

Jonathan Trott Reflects as Afghanistan Ends T20 World Cup Stint

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026