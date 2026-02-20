Crisis in Crimea: Sevastopol Under Drone Attack
Ukrainian drones attacked the port of Sevastopol in Russian-annexed Crimea, resulting in one fatality, as reported by the regional governor. Air defense intercepted 16 drones, while the attack caused damage to several high-rise apartments and private homes, escalating tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 06:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 06:06 IST
In the early hours of Friday, Ukrainian drones launched a daring attack on the port of Sevastopol, located in Russian-annexed Crimea, as reported by the regional governor. The assault resulted in the tragic loss of one life.
Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, communicating via Telegram, announced that air defense units had successfully intercepted and neutralized 16 Ukrainian drones during the attack.
The offensive led to damage in several high-rise buildings and private residences, further heightening the strain between the two neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Encounter: Russian Aircraft Detected off Alaska
IMF Readies $8.1 Billion Lifeline for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Recruitment of Kenyans into Russian War Efforts Stirs Controversy
Kenyan Citizens Recruited for Russian War Effort: Unveiling the Rogue Network
Sweden's Major Military Support to Ukraine