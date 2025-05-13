Left Menu

Assam's Ongoing Crackdown: Three More Arrested

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-05-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 09:55 IST
In a continued crackdown on anti-national elements, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of three additional individuals on charges of treason. This development brings the total number of people arrested since the Pahalgam attack to 56.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Lalchan Ali from Dhubri, Samir Ali from Lakhimpur, and Rakib Hussain from Karbi Anglong. The Chief Minister made this announcement through a post on X on Monday night, underscoring that any act of sympathizing with adversaries is considered treasonous.

The crackdown intensifies the government's stance against sedition, following the earlier arrest of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam. Islam was arrested for allegedly defending Pakistan's involvement in the deadly Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

