Assam's Ongoing Crackdown: Three More Arrested
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of three more individuals on treason charges, raising the total number to 56 since the Pahalgam attack. Lalchan Ali, Samir Ali, and Rakib Hussain were detained for alleged treasonous activities. Sarma emphasized zero tolerance for sympathizing with enemies.
- Country:
- India
In a continued crackdown on anti-national elements, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of three additional individuals on charges of treason. This development brings the total number of people arrested since the Pahalgam attack to 56.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Lalchan Ali from Dhubri, Samir Ali from Lakhimpur, and Rakib Hussain from Karbi Anglong. The Chief Minister made this announcement through a post on X on Monday night, underscoring that any act of sympathizing with adversaries is considered treasonous.
The crackdown intensifies the government's stance against sedition, following the earlier arrest of AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam. Islam was arrested for allegedly defending Pakistan's involvement in the deadly Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Folk Singer Faces Sedition Charges: A Controversial Case
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Honors Victims of Pahalgam Attack
Dilip Ghosh Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Criticizes Pakistan's Stance
Kevin Hart Cancels India Tour in Solidarity After Pahalgam Attack
India's Strategic Response: High-Level Security Meeting Post-Pahalgam Attack