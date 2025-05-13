Dollar Dips as U.S.-China Tariff Deal Sparks Currency Rally

The dollar experienced a modest retreat on Tuesday following its surge fueled by optimism around a tariff agreement between the United States and China. The trade deal, which paused for 90 days, offered relief to global markets and bolstered stocks and the dollar.

China's yuan reached a six-month high, propelling the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Meanwhile, other currencies like the yen and euro began to recover from previous declines against the strengthened dollar.

This easing of U.S.-China trade tensions also influenced traders to adjust their expectations concerning Federal Reserve rate cuts, supported by increased U.S. Treasury yields.

