Amit Shah Pushes for Tamil-Registered FIRs in Puducherry

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged for FIRs in Puducherry to be registered in Tamil, with translations available. While monitoring new criminal law implementations, he emphasized recording criminals' fingerprints and encouraged the use of digital initiatives. Progress reviews were suggested for local authorities to ensure swift adoption.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed that FIRs in the Union territory of Puducherry be registered primarily in the Tamil language, offering translated versions for those in need. This directive was emphasized during a meeting focused on the implementation of three new criminal laws.

Under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Shah examined the progress in areas like police operations, prisons, and forensic services. He praised Puducherry for its strides in enacting legal reforms piloted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for swift and comprehensive adoption of new laws.

Shah underscored the importance of recording fingerprints of arrestees under the NAFIS system and stressed that only the Director of Prosecution should provide legal opinions. Digital measures like e-summons and e-Sakshya should be adopted promptly. Regular progress reviews by key officials were mandated to ensure the successful implementation of these laws.

