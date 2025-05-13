Left Menu

Mark Carney's Cabinet: Shaping the Future of Canada-US Relations

Newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has introduced a streamlined cabinet to redefine Canada-US relations. Carney retains key ministers, shifts others, and plans significant economic reforms including tax cuts and internal trade barrier elimination. A robust spending strategy is set to shift economic focus from the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:29 IST
Mark Carney's Cabinet: Shaping the Future of Canada-US Relations
Mark Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, after winning a recent election, has announced a new cabinet aimed at redefining relations with the United States. The cabinet, now reduced from 39 to 29 ministers, retains key figures in crucial positions while introducing changes in other areas.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Dominic LeBlanc, responsible for U.S. trade, remain in their posts. However, Carney has reassigned Melanie Joly from Foreign Affairs to Industry, appointing Anita Anand as her replacement. His administration is driven by a mandate to create a robust economic and security relationship with the U.S., and to invigorate Canada's economy.

Former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Hodgson takes over as natural resources minister, highlighting Carney's intention to shift Canada's economic dependency away from the U.S. The government plans tax cuts and the removal of interprovincial trade barriers by mid-2023, along with significant spending initiatives, although these measures are projected to increase the national deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025