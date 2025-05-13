Left Menu

Fake Allegations Lead to Arrest: Unveiling the Truth Behind the Gangrape Claim

A woman in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for filing a false gangrape case against a man and his two friends. Investigations and CCTV footage revealed discrepancies in her claims, showing her alone at the eatery and the man at home at the time of the alleged incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic turn of events unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Madhuban Bapudham as a woman was arrested for fabricating a gangrape charge. Authorities say her complaint accused a man and his friends of dragging her into a car and sexually assaulting her near Hapur Chungi.

However, an investigation unveiled a different narrative. CCTV footage from the eatery showed the woman dining alone and leaving unaccompanied. Additional monitoring revealed the accused man was at his residence during the alleged incident, supported by his phone's location data.

The probe brought to light the woman's criminal history, including multiple previous cases against the accused. Designated as a gangster by law enforcement, over two dozen cases are filed under her name. Post verification of evidence, the woman was detained and sent to jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

