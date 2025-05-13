Israeli Military Successfully Intercepts Yemeni Missile
The Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel, causing sirens to sound across multiple locations throughout the country on Tuesday evening.
On Tuesday evening, the Israeli military reported the interception of a missile launched from Yemen, aimed towards Israel. This development raised alarm throughout the nation, as sirens reverberated in several areas.
The quick response from the Israeli defense forces helped avert potential damage and maintain national security.
The interception underscores ongoing tensions in the region and highlights the constant vigilance of Israeli military forces in protecting its borders.
