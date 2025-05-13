Left Menu

Israeli Military Successfully Intercepts Yemeni Missile

The Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel, causing sirens to sound across multiple locations throughout the country on Tuesday evening.

Updated: 13-05-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:13 IST
On Tuesday evening, the Israeli military reported the interception of a missile launched from Yemen, aimed towards Israel. This development raised alarm throughout the nation, as sirens reverberated in several areas.

The quick response from the Israeli defense forces helped avert potential damage and maintain national security.

The interception underscores ongoing tensions in the region and highlights the constant vigilance of Israeli military forces in protecting its borders.

