Telangana Police Officer Faces Dual Charges: Bribery and Illegal Ammo Possession

In a significant crackdown, a deputy superintendent in Telangana has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for dual offenses of bribery and illegal possession of ammunition. The case has sent shockwaves across the law enforcement community.

ACB officials uncovered a cache of bullets and empty cases during a search at the officer's residence. The discovery adds a severe illegal possession charge to the ongoing bribery investigation.

The incidents unfolded when the ACB acted on a complaint against the deputy superintendent and an inspector. Both were apprehended in Suryapet for allegedly coercing a complainant into offering a substantial bribe for favorable treatment in a legal matter.

