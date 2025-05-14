Left Menu

Telangana Police Officer Faces Dual Charges: Bribery and Illegal Ammo Possession

A Telangana deputy superintendent was arrested for bribery and illegal ammunition possession. The Anti-Corruption Bureau found bullets and empty shells during searches. The officer, along with an inspector, demanded a bribe in return for a lenient legal notice and business non-interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-05-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 08:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, a deputy superintendent in Telangana has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for dual offenses of bribery and illegal possession of ammunition. The case has sent shockwaves across the law enforcement community.

ACB officials uncovered a cache of bullets and empty cases during a search at the officer's residence. The discovery adds a severe illegal possession charge to the ongoing bribery investigation.

The incidents unfolded when the ACB acted on a complaint against the deputy superintendent and an inspector. Both were apprehended in Suryapet for allegedly coercing a complainant into offering a substantial bribe for favorable treatment in a legal matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

