Telangana Police Officer Faces Dual Charges: Bribery and Illegal Ammo Possession
A Telangana deputy superintendent was arrested for bribery and illegal ammunition possession. The Anti-Corruption Bureau found bullets and empty shells during searches. The officer, along with an inspector, demanded a bribe in return for a lenient legal notice and business non-interference.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, a deputy superintendent in Telangana has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for dual offenses of bribery and illegal possession of ammunition. The case has sent shockwaves across the law enforcement community.
ACB officials uncovered a cache of bullets and empty cases during a search at the officer's residence. The discovery adds a severe illegal possession charge to the ongoing bribery investigation.
The incidents unfolded when the ACB acted on a complaint against the deputy superintendent and an inspector. Both were apprehended in Suryapet for allegedly coercing a complainant into offering a substantial bribe for favorable treatment in a legal matter.
