UPDATE 3-Former UK ambassador Mandelson arrested after Epstein revelations

Police earlier this month began a criminal investigation into Mandelson ‌after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government passed on communications between the former ambassador and Epstein. "Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement ⁠relating ​to an investigation ⁠into a former government minister.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 22:49 IST
​Former British ambassador to the U.S. ‌Peter ​Mandelson has been arrested by London police on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following revelations over his ties ‌to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mandelson, 72, was fired from the most prestigious posting in Britain's diplomatic service in September, when the depth of his friendship with Epstein ‌started to become clear. Police earlier this month began a criminal investigation into Mandelson ‌after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government passed on communications between the former ambassador and Epstein.

"Officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement ⁠relating ​to an investigation ⁠into a former government minister. Emails between Mandelson and Epstein, released by the U.S. Department of Justice in ⁠late January, showed the two men had a closer relationship than had been publicly known, ​and Mandelson had shared information with the financier when he was a minister in ⁠former Prime Minister Gordon Brown's government.

Mandelson, who this month resigned from Starmer's Labour Party and quit ⁠his ​position in parliament's upper chamber, has previously said he "very deeply" regretted his past association with Epstein. But he has not commented publicly or responded to messages ⁠seeking comment on the latest revelations. Last week, King Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also ⁠arrested on ⁠suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Epstein. He has always denied any wrongdoing in ‌relation to ‌Epstein.

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

