Karnataka High Court Calls for Stricter Laws to Combat Dangerous Wheeling Stunts

The Karnataka High Court has urged stronger legislation to address 'wheeling', a hazardous motorbike stunt, citing current legal measures as inadequate. Justice V Srishananda highlighted the urgent need for laws that better deter this growing issue, emphasizing its threat to public safety and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 11:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has expressed significant concerns over the insufficient legal framework addressing the rise of 'wheeling', a perilous stunt performed by motorcyclists who drive on their rear wheel alone.

Justice V Srishananda noted during a bail plea hearing that existing laws fall short in dissuading such high-risk behavior.

The court stressed the urgent need for new legislation, citing the sharp increase in incidents like a recent case involving a crash during police interception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

