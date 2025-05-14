Karnataka High Court Calls for Stricter Laws to Combat Dangerous Wheeling Stunts

The Karnataka High Court has expressed significant concerns over the insufficient legal framework addressing the rise of 'wheeling', a perilous stunt performed by motorcyclists who drive on their rear wheel alone.

Justice V Srishananda noted during a bail plea hearing that existing laws fall short in dissuading such high-risk behavior.

The court stressed the urgent need for new legislation, citing the sharp increase in incidents like a recent case involving a crash during police interception.

(With inputs from agencies.)