Karnataka High Court Calls for Stricter Laws to Combat Dangerous Wheeling Stunts
The Karnataka High Court has urged stronger legislation to address 'wheeling', a hazardous motorbike stunt, citing current legal measures as inadequate. Justice V Srishananda highlighted the urgent need for laws that better deter this growing issue, emphasizing its threat to public safety and order.
The Karnataka High Court has expressed significant concerns over the insufficient legal framework addressing the rise of 'wheeling', a perilous stunt performed by motorcyclists who drive on their rear wheel alone.
Justice V Srishananda noted during a bail plea hearing that existing laws fall short in dissuading such high-risk behavior.
The court stressed the urgent need for new legislation, citing the sharp increase in incidents like a recent case involving a crash during police interception.
