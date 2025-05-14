Left Menu

Security Sweep: Arrests of Militants and Arms Dealers in Manipur

Security forces in Manipur have arrested 12 militants and two arms dealers. Key arrests included members of proscribed outfits such as the People’s Liberation Army and Kangleipak Communist Party. The operation spanned across Tengnoupal, Thoubal, and Imphal East, with significant recoveries of arms and ammunition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation against militancy, Manipur police reported the arrest of 12 militants affiliated with banned organizations and two arms dealers. Authorities confirmed that all apprehensions occurred on Tuesday.

Key figures from the outlawed groups, including four from the People’s Liberation Army and two from the Kangleipak Communist Party, were detained near Yongkhul village in Tengnoupal district, police officials disclosed.

Additional arrests were made in Thoubal and Imphal East, involving cadres from the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup and PREPAK. A United National Liberation Front member was also captured. Security forces recovered a rifle and ammunition, underscoring a significant strike against illegal arms dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

