Escalating Conflict in Gaza Amid U.S. Diplomatic Efforts

At least 70 Palestinians died due to intensified Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, coinciding with U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East visit. Hopes for diplomatic interventions are high, with efforts for hostage negotiations and resumption of humanitarian aid as major focuses amidst ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:11 IST
In a dramatic escalation of violence, Israeli military strikes have claimed the lives of at least 70 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, as confirmed by local health authorities. This increase in hostilities coincides with U.S. President Donald Trump's significant visit to the Middle East.

Witness accounts and health ministry statements reveal that the majority of fatalities occurred due to airstrikes targeting the Jabalia area in northern Gaza. Among the victims were numerous women and children. Rescue teams are facing challenges in accessing areas where some victims remain trapped under debris.

The conflict has intensified with diplomatic efforts, as President Trump's visit raised hopes for mediation. This includes negotiations aimed at releasing hostages and resuming humanitarian aid to the region, despite setbacks in ceasefire agreements between Hamas and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

