Hamas Fortifies Grip on Gaza Amid Peace Plan Doubts

In a comprehensive move to strengthen its hold over Gaza, Hamas is filling crucial government roles with its loyalists, ensuring a steady income through taxation, and paying salaries. This strategic entrenchment, detailed in an Israeli military assessment seen by Reuters, casts doubt on U.S. President Donald Trump's peace proposal, which demands Hamas to disarm for an Israeli military withdrawal.

During the inaugural meeting of Trump's international Board of Peace in Washington, discussions focused on the complex trajectory of governance in Gaza. Hamas is strategically advancing on the ground, integrating supporters in government and security positions, according to documents presented to Prime Minister Netanyahu. Yet, the peace process remains stalled due to Hamas's refusal to disarm.

Despite being ready to hand over administration to a U.S.-endorsed committee led by Ali Shaath, challenges persist as Israel has not granted committee access to Gaza. An anonymous Israeli official dismissed Hamas's role in governance as unrealistic, maintaining that the group is no longer a viable governing authority. Meanwhile, as Israel sustains control over parts of Gaza, regions under Hamas are expanding cautiously.

