Left Menu

Hamas Fortifies Grip on Gaza Amid Peace Plan Doubts

Hamas is consolidating its power in Gaza by appointing loyalists in key government positions, collecting taxes, and maintaining salaries. Despite Palestinian Authority plans, and Israel's resistance, Hamas continues to assert control, undermining hopes for U.S. President Trump's peace plan centered on disarmament and withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:18 IST
Hamas Fortifies Grip on Gaza Amid Peace Plan Doubts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a comprehensive move to strengthen its hold over Gaza, Hamas is filling crucial government roles with its loyalists, ensuring a steady income through taxation, and paying salaries. This strategic entrenchment, detailed in an Israeli military assessment seen by Reuters, casts doubt on U.S. President Donald Trump's peace proposal, which demands Hamas to disarm for an Israeli military withdrawal.

During the inaugural meeting of Trump's international Board of Peace in Washington, discussions focused on the complex trajectory of governance in Gaza. Hamas is strategically advancing on the ground, integrating supporters in government and security positions, according to documents presented to Prime Minister Netanyahu. Yet, the peace process remains stalled due to Hamas's refusal to disarm.

Despite being ready to hand over administration to a U.S.-endorsed committee led by Ali Shaath, challenges persist as Israel has not granted committee access to Gaza. An anonymous Israeli official dismissed Hamas's role in governance as unrealistic, maintaining that the group is no longer a viable governing authority. Meanwhile, as Israel sustains control over parts of Gaza, regions under Hamas are expanding cautiously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
2
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
3
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026